直接把麵包換成重磅牛肉！日本「終極牛肉堡」爆紅 | Japan Burger King unveils extreme, buns-free beef burger

【看CP學英文】無肉不歡的人注意了!知名速食連鎖店漢堡王繼上次與「不可能食品」（Impossible Foods）合作推出素肉漢堡，公司不停地求新求變，這次日本漢堡王再推「Extreme One Pound Beef Burger」(終極一磅牛肉特級漢堡)，四層牛肉餅夾新鮮蔬菜，大大滿足你的味蕾!

Since the last time the fast-food chain Burger King teamed up with “Impossible Foods” to launch a vegetarian burger, the company has been constantly looking for new ways to change things up.

Japanese Burger King launches “Extreme One Pound Beef Burger,” with double-patty beef buns and fresh vegetables to satisfy your taste buds.

終極漢堡主打以雙層牛肉替代麵包，中間夾著兩片切達起司片、生萵苣、番茄、醃黃瓜、洋蔥、番茄醬以及其他調味料，光是看照片就令人口水直流。

Burger King Japan said that the new product features beef buns instead of buns, with two slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup, and other seasonings in between.

漢堡使用近499克重的炙烤牛肉(一磅)，而這次的日本限定漢堡是漢堡王有史以來第一個「無麵包」漢堡。

The burger contains nearly 499 grams (one pound) of grilled beef in total, and this Japan-only burger is Burger King’s first-ever “buns-free” burger.

慶祝這次推出「終極」漢堡，今年中曾推出的「1磅牛肉特級漢堡」也將再度回歸，兩種漢堡將在11月20日至12月2日期間，每天下午2點開始限定販售。

To celebrate the launch of “the extreme” burger, the “Maximum Super One Pound Beef Burger,” which was introduced earlier this year, will be back. Both burgers will be available for a limited time starting at 2 p.m. daily from Nov. 20 through Dec. 2.