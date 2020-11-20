台南「彩色海灘」藏玄機！網友曝行家拍照關鍵時機｜Photographers reveal best timing for capturing Tainan’s ‘rainbow beach’

【看CP學英文】說到台南，大家腦海中可能浮現滿滿的美食，如碗粿、牛肉湯、棺材板等。但是其實台南還有非常多美景，讓遊客美食美景吃飽看飽喔！

When it comes to Tainan, culinary delights such as savory rice puddings, beef soup and deep-fried sandwiches might be the first things that come to your mind. In fact, Tainan has more than delicious food to offer! Let’s find out what must-visit spots are there in Tainan.

龍崎牛埔泥岩農塘 ｜Niupu Mudstone Water and Soil Conservation Educational Park

龍崎牛埔泥岩農塘園區有非常豐富的自然景觀，像是夢幻湖、大片惡地景觀。園區引人之處就是如月世界的無敵景色，加上湖泊圍繞其中，與白堊土山陵完美結合。黃昏時更有兩旁的景致倒映在湖面上，令人十分震撼！

Niupu Mudstone Water and Soil Conservation Educational Park has an abundance of natural landscapes, for example, the fantasy lake and badlands. The most stunning spot in the park is the landscape which highly bears resemblance of the surface of moon surrounding by the lake and hills consist of chalk soil. The view gets even more striking at dusk when you can see the reflection of the nearby scenery on the lake.

地址｜How to get there ：台南市龍崎區牛埔里10號｜No. 10, Niupu, Longqi Dist., Tainan City

七股廢鹽灘 ｜ Cigu Salt Pan Wetland

七股廢鹽灘的美，猶如一塊上帝遺忘的畫布。在久旱不下雨的情況下，蓄積的海水長期受陽光照射蒸發，形成了高濃度鹵元素水，甚至積聚成鹽！在疫情肆虐無法出國旅行的限制下，想看彩色鹽灘景觀的夢想在台灣也能實現，不過出門前要記得查看氣象預報，這美景是「大晴天限定」，可別撲空囉！

The beauty of the Cigu Salt Pan Wetland is described as “a canvas forgotten by God.” Without receiving rain for a long time, the sea water has evaporated due to the sun and has transformed into concentrated halogenated water and even salt. Even during the pandemic lockdown, the dream of admiring colorful salt pan wetlands in person is still realizable in Taiwan! But make sure to check the weather forecast before visiting given that this is “sunny-day exclusive.”

地址｜How to get there ：台南市七股區西寮｜No. 10, Xiliao, Qigu Dist., Tainan City

十鼓仁糖文創園區 ｜Ten Drum Cultural Village

日治時期糖廠搖身一變，結合藝術文創變成十分誘人的遊樂場啦！融入十鼓獨創的台灣特色鼓樂，十鼓仁糖文創園區是亞洲第一座鼓樂主題的國際藝術村。園區裡有高樓層天空步道、攀岩體驗場、7米高旋轉滑梯、天空鞦韆等等設施，每個都刺激又好玩，讓旅人挑戰自我。

Ten Drum Cultural Village was originally a sugar refinery during the Japanese colonial period. By adding elements of art, culture and creativity, the old refinery has turned into an amusement park with distinctive features. Incorporating Ten Drum’s original Taiwanese drum music, the Ten Drum Cultural Village is the Asia’s first drum-themed international art village. Thrilling yet fun facilities such as the skywalk, the 7-meter-tall Speedwheel, sky swings and rock climbing are all available in the village.

地址｜How to get there ：台南市仁德區文華路二段326號｜No. 326, Wenhua Rd., Rende Dist., Tainan City | 電話｜Phone: 06-266-2225