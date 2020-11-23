Taiwan birthday party takes funny turn with pole-dancing car parade

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Many people in Taiwan celebrate their birthdays by spending time with family and friends, eating a big meal, singing at a KTV, or going on a trip.

However, a social media user on Sunday posted a video of an unorthodox birthday celebration in southern Taiwan during which a local boy was tied to a pole on a car parade.

Beside him, a sexy host could be seen helping “liven up the party,” eliciting many responses from other social media users.

In the video, the host could be heard saying loudly into a microphone, “I need to say sorry in advance to all our friends here who may be disturbed by us!”

“Yet, you’re only 23 once, so can we all wish xx a memorable birthday, and shout ‘happy birthday’ with me? 1, 2, 3, Happy birthday!”

The hilarious scene showed 4 pole-dancing cars slowly moving along the road with three hosts on the cars helping along with the celebration.

The social media user later explained that the birthday celebration was for his friend who was taped to one of the poles on the cars.

They passed by busy intersections and main roads to ensure that the birthday boy could get as much “exposure” as possible.

The helplessness of the boy led social media users to comment: “Is he really happy with this celebration?”, “Why does he look more like a prisoner than the birthday boy”, and “Glad to see he has such good friends.”