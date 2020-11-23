貓奴必備免費翻譯神器！美國App讓你秒懂喵星語 | ‘MeowTalk’ app to help you better understand your cat

【看CP學英文】貓奴注意了！未來你的主子有任何命令，不論是肚子餓了、心情不好、拒絕被打擾，你將無法以聽不懂喵星語為藉口，必須奉命遵從，而這一切都要多虧進步的AI科技。

Attention, cat lovers! You will soon be unable to pretend that you don’t understand your cats’ language anymore.

Thanks to AI translation, you will have to obey any order — “Feed Me! I’m angry! Leave me alone!” — without further ado.

根據BBC報導，前亞馬遜旗下語音助理Alexa美國籍工程師發明了一款App「MeowTalk」，這款App能透利用AI人工智慧科技翻譯喵星語。

Why? A former Amazon Alexa engineer has developed an app, “MeowTalk,” that aims to translate your cat’s meow, according to the BBC.

只要透過MeowTalk錄下喵喵聲，就能辨識貓咪所要傳達的意思。當然，主人必須要先將喵星語翻譯，再輸入資料庫提供AI學習。主人越常使用這款App，隨著資料庫內存資料增加，App內建的機器學習軟體對個別貓咪的翻譯準確度越高。

You can recognize the meaning of a cat’s meow by simply recording the meowing sound on a MeowTalk.

The user must first translate the Meow language and then enter it into the database for AI learning.

The more owners use the app, the more accurate the app’s machine learning software will be at translating individual cats.

由軟體公司Akvelon所研發的App目前內建辭彙只有13種，包括像是「餵我！」、「我很不爽！」、「讓我一個人靜靜！」等片語。

The app, developed by software engineering team Akvelon, currently has only 13 vocabulary phases, including “Feed Me! “I’m angry! “Leave me alone!”

事實上，研究指出，貓咪世界裡並沒有一種全球通用的喵星語，通常貓咪只會對人類喵喵叫，而不會對同伴。

According to the study, there is no universal language in the cat world, and cats only meow to humans, not to their companions.

若是貓咪真的有語言，那麼不同主人的貓，會依其主人的習慣，而擁有其專屬、獨一無二的語言，因此，不同使用者下載這款App，會得到不同的翻譯結果。

If a cat does have a language, then cats of different owners will have their own, unique language, depending on the habits of their owners.

Therefore, different users will get different translation results.

MeowTalk在 Google Play Store和 Apple’s App Store皆已開放免費下載。然而，評價也相當兩極化，有人覺得這款App和貓咪一樣難以捉摸，也有人覺得非常好用，這款App讓貓奴能聽懂主子的所有命令。

The app is available free on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

However, the translator has received mixed reviews, with some finding the app as whimsical as a cat while others said that the app allows a servant to understand a cat’s commands.