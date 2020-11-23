40% of Tokyo’s recent infections occurred at home

“Home infections are the most common of infection routes,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said during a regular press conference on Friday. “I want everyone to become more aware to avoid bringing the virus into your homes.

Thus, experts are emphasizing a number of points to be aware of when sharing a meal with others. As the air has also become drier, humidifiers and air purifiers have also seen an increase in sales as a way to help curb infections at home.

TOKYO (The Japan News/ANN) — The number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Tokyo has surpassed 500 on consecutive days, with the number of people becoming infected at home increasing as well. Among infection routes in Tokyo that have been traced since the beginning of November, the highest proportion of 40% were infections spread at home.

As she did the previous day, Koike once again referred to the five things to keep in mind when dining with others: keep groups small, keep meals short, keep voices down, keep portions separate, keep masks on and rooms ventilated and disinfected. Koike said this applies even when at home.

This appeal reflects the way the virus outbreak has changed in Tokyo. The routes of infection in July were nightlife establishments accounting for 35% of the total while infections at home accounted for about 20%. However, by autumn, the percentage of home infections gradually increased, reaching the 30% level in October and surpassing 40% in November.

“There are many cases in which people become infected while out of their homes in places such as offices, care homes, schools, restaurants and bars, then spread the virus upon their return home,” a metropolitan government official said.

At a special press conference Friday, Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, urged those within the capital to avoid meeting with anyone other than close friends and to avoid dining in groups of five or more. Ozaki also requested that people wear masks when conversing with others.

Sales of humidifiers and air purifiers are skyrocketing at electronics retail stores.

At the Yurakucho branch of BicCamera in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, more than 50 types of humidifiers of various sizes are available. It is said that the virus becomes active and enters the body more easily in environments with low-humidity, when mucous membranes in the throat and other areas of the body tend to dry out.

A 33-year-old company employee from Meguro Ward, Tokyo, who purchased a humidifier at the store on Thursday after learning of the recent rise in infection numbers, said, “I’m glad that I was able to buy a model that’s easy to maintain.”

According to BicCamera, sales of humidifiers and air purifiers usually begin to pick up around November, but this year, the sales spike began around mid-October. In November, humidifiers saw a sales increase 2.7 times higher than in the same period last year, while air purifier sales increased fourfold.

“More people are spending time at home, and there is a growing awareness of preventing home infections,” a BicCamera spokesperson said.

According to statistics compiled by the Japan Electrical Manufacturers’ Association, shipments of air purifiers in October more than doubled, while humidifiers saw a 50% increase compared to the same period last year.