Vietnam, US agree to further cooperation in handling challenges

HANOI (Viet Nam News/ANN) — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien on Saturday agreed that Việt Nam and the US will continue cooperating in order to cope with common challenges, thus significantly contributing to peace, stability, prosperity and cooperation in the region and the world.

At a meeting with O’Brien in Hà Nội, PM Phúc said he was happy at the developments in Việt Nam-US ties, especially at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The relationship had made comprehensive and practical strides forward, significantly contributing to regional and global security, peace, cooperation and development, he said.

He spoke highly of the close and timely cooperation between the two countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked the US President and Government for extending sympathy and assistance to help Việt Nam deal with flood consequences in the central region.

The PM particularly appreciated the US Congress’ approval of US$20 million to fund the dioxin remediation project at Biên Hòa airbase during the upcoming fiscal year.

The US’ commitment to supporting Việt Nam in war aftermath settlement, such as decontaminating dioxin hotspots, assisting Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims, clearing bombs and mines, and identifying remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers, as well as Việt Nam’s efforts to help with the search for missing-in-action US servicemen had contributed to enhancing mutual trust and creating a foundation for the bilateral relations to grow further, he said.

The Government leader affirmed Việt Nam regarded trade cooperation the centre and main driver of bilateral ties. He said the country welcomed and facilitated the operation of foreign businesses, including those from the US, in Việt Nam, especially hi-tech and innovation firms, while creating the best possible conditions for them to step up connectivity with local partners.

The leader suggested concerned agencies of the two countries maintain dialogue in a constructive spirit, and with mutual respect so as to seek solutions to differences between the two sides in a mutually beneficial manner.

O’Brien spoke highly of Vietnamese enterprises’ increasing import of US goods, adding that the signing of many big commercial contracts in the fields of energy infrastructure, oil and gas, industrial equipment, airplanes, and IT by businesses of both nations, along with measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, had significantly contributed to developing trade ties in a harmonious and sustainable manner.

He took the occasion to express his sympathy over the losses in the central region, which was battered by storms and flooding.

He added the US committed to strengthening bilateral relations.

O’Brien congratulated Việt Nam on its successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in a very challenging year, reiterating the US’ support for ASEAN’s central role in the Southeast Asian region. He said the US wanted to boost the ASEAN-US strategic partnership across economy, security, education, healthcare and science, among others in a more practical and effective fashion.

Also on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh held talks with US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

At the meeting, both sides agreed the bilateral relations were developing more strongly than ever, and affirmed that the two countries attached importance to their comprehensive partnership based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and political institutions, as well as mutual benefits.

Deputy PM Minh expressed his belief in the prospect for comprehensive development of the bilateral ties, from politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, security-defence to people-to-people exchange.

He spoke highly of the flexible organisation of activities to celebrate the anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the maintenance of contact and exchange of greetings between high-ranking leaders.

O’Brien affirmed that the US supported a strong, independent and prosperous Việt Nam, who plays an increasingly important role in the region.

The US committed to maintaining stable relations and continuing cooperation with Việt Nam to develop the bilateral ties in a practical, intensive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing to regional and global security, peace, cooperation and development.

The two sides discussed measures to deepen the bilateral ties in the future, with priority given to the early resumption of regular delegation exchange, joint work in humanitarian support and settlement of war consequences, and continued facilitation of trade and investment ties based on mutual benefits.

Minh welcomed the effective implementation of an action plan towards sustainable and harmonious trade balance between the two nations, laying stress on the potential for energy cooperation in bilateral economic ties.

Việt Nam pledged to create a favourable business climate for foreign firms, including those from the US, to successfully operate in the Southeast Asian country, he added.

Meanwhile, O’Brien spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s measures to promote sustainable and harmonious trade ties with the US, and welcomed the signing of many trade agreements between businesses of both nations. He affirmed support for continued dialogue and consultations to build stable trade relations between the two countries.

Touching on security-defence, Minh lauded cooperation between competent authorities of the two nations, including maintaining bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and increasing collaboration in search and rescue work and humanitarian support.

Minh and O’Brien said they were glad to see both nations’ efforts to surmount war consequences, contributing to building mutual trust.

Minh affirmed Việt Nam and other ASEAN member states would continue to support and coordinate with the US and other nations to maintain peace, security, stability, and rules-based order in the region and the whole world.

He asked the US to continue backing ASEAN’s central role, promoting the ASEAN-US strategic partnership, and the Mekong-US partnership.

O’Brien hoped both sides would enhance coordination in handling common challenges, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, security and development.