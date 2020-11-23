Taiwan announces one more imported case

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) will announce on Monday another coronavirus infection during a press conference hosted by CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang.

More importantly, the CECC will also announce its fall and winter program, listing “eight categories of places” where masks will become mandatory starting in December.

With one week, you could be fined between NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 if you do not wear a mask in these places, based on Article 37.1.6 of the “Communicable Disease Control Act” (違反傳染病防治法).

If you have a fever or cough upon arrival in Taiwan, you are invited to report to the quarantine officer at the airport or seaport. After returning home, you should undergo quarantine at home for 14 days.

If you have any suspected symptoms during your stay, you should contact the Health Bureau or a city or county care center and follow the instructions to seek medical treatment.

Be sure to inform the physician of your travel history, occupation, contact history, and whether you are in a group (TOCC) for timely diagnosis and notification.