Social media users shocked at popular legislator’s filthy bedroom

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) lamented last week that young people could not afford to buy a house in Taiwan, unveiling that she has rented an apartment for years too.

She didn’t expect one second that Chinese-language media would hit back at her statement though, demonstrating that she already owns two buildings and four pieces of land.

To clear her name, the popular legislator then released on Sunday some photos of her cluttered apartment, stressing she has rented it since her high school years, 22 years ago.

Kao balmed some “hoarding disorder” for being unable to move to her new house. This is just “the tip of the iceberg,” she noted.

Rather than receiving sympathy from social media users, however, Kao’s post only led supporters to comment on the tragic state of her room with one writing: “From my own experience, that may very well be the most flattering angle for that room.”

Some also expressed their disbelief at the legislator’s apartment, wondering how a young woman with such high income could live in such a filthy place.

They said that the image they had of the ruling party’s politician has been utterly erased by the shocking pictures, while others pointed out her yellowing pillow, questioning what led to its ungodly color. Many have since dubbed it the “10-year-old pillow.”