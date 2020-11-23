Jolin Tsai stuns Kaohsiung audiences for 3 days in a row

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) brought an international team of dancers and technicians to Kaohsiung to perform three days in a row for the “Ugly Beauty 2020 World Tour.”

The 40-year-old singer had designed the “Kaohsiung Exclusive Ugly Beauty 2.0 Plan” for the Kaohsiung concert that unfolded over the weekend.

A giant crown, a prop which costs NT$6 million, opened the first show on Friday, becoming the biggest highlight of the concert.

Tsai’s manager revealed that Jolin Tsai was very nervous about performing in Kaohsiung because she hadn’t performed in front of a large crowd since her Taipei Arena’s concert last year.

On the third day of her concert, Jolin Tsai invited MJ116 (頑童MJ116), a Taiwanese hip-hop group to perform their hit songs “Hot Chick,” “Big Thing” and “PLAY.”

Speaking during her performance, Tsai said: “It’s been 21 years since my debut, so that’s pretty good. I’ve had a lot of time off this year, and I’m 40 years old. It’s great to be 40.”

“I feel damn good,” she exclaimed.

Among other highlights, Tsai put on the dress she wore at last year’s concert in Taipei. The look was mocked by Wu Tsing-Fong (吳青峰) who described the dress as Emirates flight attendants’ costume.

Tsai who wore the same dress on Sunday jokingly said: “The stewardess is back to work!”

Tsai will perform again at Kaosiung Arena for the “Ugly Beauty 2020 World Tour” from Nov. 27 to 29.