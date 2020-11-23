Taiwan reports 1 new COVID-19 case, tally at 618

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one more imported COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the tally to 618.

Case 619 is a Taiwanese in his fifties who recently returned from Ghana. According to the CECC, he previously traveled to West Africa for business in February and was in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in late-October.

He tested for the virus in Ghana on Nov. 4 and the infection was confirmed a day later. He then underwent quarantine but experienced shortness of breath and fevers among other symptoms.

He was hospitalized on Nov. 11 and applied for the International SOS Medical flight to head back home. He was immediately hospitalized upon arrival on Nov. 20 and the infection was confirmed today.

As all flight personnel and the patient had donned sufficient protective gear, no contacts have been listed yet, the CECC added.

As of press time, 618 cases have been confirmed so far, including 526 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 549 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.