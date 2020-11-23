‘MeowTalk’ app to help you better understand your cat

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Attention, cat lovers! You will soon be unable to pretend that you don’t understand your cat’s language anymore.

Thanks to AI translation, you will have to obey any order — “Feed Me! I’m angry! Leave me alone!” — without further ado.

Why? A former Amazon Alexa engineer has developed an app, “MeowTalk,” that aims to translate your cat’s meow, according to the BBC.

You can recognize the meaning of a cat’s meow by simply recording the meowing sound on a MeowTalk. The user must first translate the Meow language and then enter it into the database for AI learning.

The more owners use the app, the more accurate the app’s machine learning software will be at translating individual cats.

The app, developed by software engineering team Akvelon, currently has only 13 vocabulary phases, including “Feed Me! “I’m angry! “Leave me alone!”

According to the study, there is no universal language in the cat world, and cats only meow to humans, not to their companions.

If a cat does have a language, then cats of different owners will have their own, unique language, depending on the habits of their owners.

Therefore, different users will get different translation results.

The app is available free on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

However, the translator has received mixed reviews, with some finding the app as whimsical as a cat while others said that the app allows a servant to understand a cat’s commands.