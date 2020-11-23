Fans puzzled at Carina Lau’s performance in Chinese TV series

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Fans have expressed their surprise and disbelief at Carina Lau’s (劉嘉玲) “young look” in the latest episode of the popular TV series “Eighteen Springs” (情深緣起) aired on Nov. 20.

Lau, 54, plays a social butterfly in her early twenties with her hair tied in a double ponytail to the surprise of her fans who said that she failed to “pretend to be young.”

Social media users added that she doesn’t look like an “older sister” (a polite term of address for a girl or woman slightly older than the speaker in mandarin) but rather like a “mother.”

Others also questioned whether, Eileen Chang (張愛玲, 1920-1995), the author of the original novel, allowed Lau to do this?”

The series is based on Chang’s novel ” Half a Lifelong Romance” (半生緣). It stars Carina Lau, Jiang Xin (蔣欣), and Joe Cheng (鄭元暢).