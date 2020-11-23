老外看台灣／老外洗澡看到這生物超驚嚇　法國網友崩潰：是恐怖片？ | French expat freaks out at Taiwan huntsman spider in shower

【看CP學英文】台灣身為一個熱帶島嶼，是許多蚊蟲的家，而有些種類比其他更可怕一些。近期，一位法國人於週六洗澡時竟在浴室與一個台灣本地昆蟲面對面，大眼瞪小眼。

A tropical island, Taiwan is home to many species, some scarier than others.

An expat from France learned more about native species on Saturday when he came face to face with a giant spider while showering at home.

貼文中，只見一隻大喇牙掛在浴室天花版角落，距離蓮蓬頭非常近。

In his post to Facebook, the French national explained that he came across a giant crab spider, also known as the “huntsman” spider or “cane” spider, that was hanging in the corner of the ceiling near the showerhead.

原PO表示自己已經很久沒看到這種蜘蛛了，但每次看到都像第一次一樣，非常害怕。

The social media user claimed that he had not seen such spiders for a long time but he still has had a little trouble handling this type of “surprise.”

由於圖文被貼在臉書「法國人在台灣社團」中，許多人以法文在留言區中表示自己非常驚恐。

As the post was published in a Facebook group for French natives currently living in Taiwan, many commented on their alarm at the sight of such a scary creature.

其中一位網友誇張的說如果他們看到這隻蜘蛛，會立即「死亡」；另一位指出，這麼大的蜘蛛，如果在床單或被單間發現不知道自己會有什麼反應。

One said that he would “die” upon meeting such a spider while another added that as the size is quite large, they would hate to imagine what would happen if they found one under their bed covers.

然而，其他人也提供較有建設性的回覆，表示喇牙其實天性害羞，不太會主動接近人，也可以幫忙除蚊蟲。

However, others also gave a more level-headed response and informed the French expatriate that the huntsman is actually quite shy and is great in clearing the area of pests, such as mosquitos.

還有一位網友補充喇牙與自己家鄉（法國的鄉下）看到的蜘蛛相比，這根本就是小case。

Another social media user added that the huntsman was not a big deal as the suburbs in France where they came from, was home to spiders three times as big as that of the huntsman.