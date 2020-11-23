港式腸粉創新滋味！「黑腸粉」獲港人滿分好評 | ‘Black Rice Rolls’ brings unconventional flavors to Chinese gourmets

【看CP學英文】香港鳳鳴石磨腸粉的共同創辦人林應祺打破傳統美食框架，創造出連老饕都頻頻點頭的道地家鄉味。白米飯是亞洲人的經典主食，然而，米飯烹調缺少變化，較難將之融入不同的美食料理，以致無法提升其風味特色。

Lam Ying-ki, the co-founder of “Feng Ming Rice Rolls,” is breaking barriers of traditional Chinese cuisines.

White rice is the signature staple of Asian cuisine, but this ingredient lacks variety in dishes and delicacies to elevate its taste, according to Lam.

鳳鳴石磨腸粉的招牌料理黑米石磨腸粉遠近馳名。此店進口中國黑龍江的黑米，並將其泡在水中8小時。這種米在過去帝制時期被視為皇家貴族才吃得起的稀有珍饌，此外，黑米富含膳食纖維、花青素，其豐富營養價值讓它成為比白米更健康的主食選擇。

“Feng Ming Rice Rolls” is known for its distinctive black rice balls. Black rice from Heilongjiang, China is imported and soaked in water for 8 hours.

The different-colored rice was deemed as a royal luxury in imperial times. Its nutritious content, rich with dietary fiber and anthocyanin, is a healthier option in comparison to white rice.

這家店的腸粉與眾不同，大部分店家會用穀粉製作，但鳳鳴選用真正的米，混入水中磨成米漿。為了創造更滑順的口感，黑米必須磨2至3次，才能送去下一步塑形、包餡。

Lam’s “Rice Rolls” are made differently from other restaurants.

While some use rice flour to make rice rolls, the chef’s “Feng Mind Rice Rolls” are made of soaked rice which is then ground into a rice paste.

To produce the smooth texture of the paste, the black rice has to be ground twice or thrice before it is ready for molding and filling.

年輕老闆林應祺更發揮創意，將各種意想不到的材料，像是黑米、蟲草花等等結合，製作各式口味腸粉，重現獨一無二的「家鄉味」。

By creating unconventional fusions with ingredients ranging from black rice to cordyceps flower fillings, Lam has been able to recreate unique “hometown flavors” with a sprinkle of creativity.