台灣遭馬國女大生律師提告　家屬：女兒因台灣政府而死 | Family of murdered Malaysian student to sue Taiwan gov’t, school for alleged negligence: Lawyer

【看CP學英文】長榮大學24歲馬來西亞籍鍾姓女僑生於10月29日遭擄殺並棄屍引起各界譁然，如今鍾姓學生的父母已委託律師向台灣多個單位提出民事訴訟，指控因其疏忽而導致愛女遭害。

The family of Irene Chung will be filing a civil suit against several authorities in Taiwan for alleged negligence that led to her death on Oct. 29, says their lawyer.

這其中包括長榮大學、台灣市議會和台灣政府。

These include the Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU), Taiwan City Council, and the Taiwanese government.

鍾姓家庭的律師 Yap Hoi Liong於週一招開記者會表示民事訴訟內容將會針對若當局有採有適當預防性措施，今日的慘劇就不會發生。

Chung’s family lawyer Yap Hoi Liong told a press conference on Monday (Nov 23) that the issue in the civil suit was that if the authorities had taken preventive measures, she would not have died.

Yap Hoi Liong 律師表示，「大約一個月前9月29日，有報導指出另一位長榮大學學生差一點成為同一名嫌疑人的受害者。若當時有受理此案件，我們深信不會導致今天鍾性女子的死亡。」

“About a month earlier on Sept 29, it was reported that another student of CJCU had almost become the victim of the same suspect. If they had taken up that case, we strongly believe it would not have led to Chung’s death,” said Yap.

他同時也指出台灣總統蔡英文也有向鍾姓女子的家屬承認在第一個案件後沒有採取後續行動是當局的疏忽。

He claimed that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had admitted to Chung’s family that there was negligence in not following up in the first case.

蔡英文當時所說的內容於記者會當天被列印出來，發布給媒體。

Photocopies of Tsai’s statement were given to the press.

律師指出：「既然連總統都認為當局有所疏忽，我們可以進行民事訴訟了。」

“Since the President had admitted negligence by her authorities, we can now proceed with the civil suit,” said Yap.

據中央社報導， 蔡英文於10月31日就鍾姓女大生在南部遇害向鍾姓家屬和馬來西亞人民道歉。

President Tsai on Oct 31 apologized to the family of Chung, who was murdered in southern Taiwan, and also to the people of Malaysia over the incident, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.

蔡英文於台北舉行的高層危安會議上表示此事件嚴重的損害了台灣安全、友好的形象，同時此事件也點出台灣社會依舊存在的問題，必須徹底檢討，以確保此類的悲劇不再發生。

The incident seriously tarnished Taiwan’s image as a safe and friendly place, and exposed problems in Taiwan’s society that must be thoroughly reviewed so as to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again, Tsai said during a high-level security meeting in Taipei.

就讀台南長榮大學，24歲的鍾姓女子，於10月29日上午被學校報失蹤。

Chung, 24, a student of CJCU in Tainan was reported missing by the school on Oct. 29 morning.

監視器畫面顯示，10月28日晚上8點左右，她自己沿著校園附近的鐵路天橋行走，隨後就音訊全無。

Footage captured on CCTV cameras showed her walking by herself along a railway overpass near the campus at around 8 p.m. on Oct 28, before she was reported missing.

10月29日，警方發現並逮補了一名涉嫌绑架鍾姓女字的梁姓嫌疑人。

Police found and arrested a suspect surnamed Liang on Oct. 29 on suspicion that he had abducted Chung.

據報導，檢察官表示梁嫌承認自己強姦女子後，以繩子將其勒斃。

Liang admitted that he had raped her before strangling her with a rope, the Central News

Agency cited prosecutors as saying.

報導指出他隨後將她的屍體丟棄在鄰近的高雄阿里山區。

He then dumped her body in the mountainous Alian district in neighboring Kaohsiung, it reported.

台南警方表示，至少還有一名長榮大學生在9月30日向警方報案，表示一名男子在同一地點試圖綁架她。

Tainan police said at least one other CJCU student has reported to the authorities that a man had tried to abduct her in that same location on Sept. 30.

鍾姓家屬律師表示，家屬正委託中華民國律師公會全國聯合會理事長林瑞成接手民事訴訟。

Lawyer Yap said that Chung’s family is engaging Taiwan Bar Association president Lin Ruey-Cheng to take up the civil suit.

至於嫌疑人，Yap律師表示雖然梁姓嫌疑犯已承認行凶，目前尚未被起訴。

On the suspect, Yap said he has not been charged yet, though he had admitted to the murder.

Yap律師補充，家屬希望看到罪犯繩之以法，讓他人能引以為戒。

Yap said the family hopes to see the criminal sentenced to death so as to send out a warning to others.

家屬更要求在提前在一個月內獲得死因驗屍報告。

The family is also seeking the release of the autopsy report on the cause of Chung’s death in a month’s time instead of the usual three months.

「我們也與中國特使張慶信聯繫，希望他可以做一個政府與政府間的協商，讓馬國政府與台灣政府一同辦案。」律師補充道。

“We are also seeking for Tiong (Special Envoy to China Tiong King Sing) to do a government-to-government consultation to compel the Malaysian government to take cognizance of the case together with the Taiwanese government,” he added.

同時，鍾姓女大生的父親也出面感謝馬來西亞和台灣的移民署，迅速批准家屬在10月30日前往台灣將女兒的遺體帶回家。

Meanwhile, Chung’s father Desmond Chung thanked the immigration departments of Malaysia and Taiwan for granting them quick approval to visit Taiwan on Oct 30 to bring back her remains.