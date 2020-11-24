Embrace fall with these #Instaworthy spots in Taichung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Trees have quietly gotten rid of green leaves and turn red, announcing the arrival of fall.

Aren’t you curious about where the best places to visit this season?

Ao-Feng Hill Viewing Platform

Located in Qingshui District, Ao-Feng Hill Viewing Platform has gained populariy due to its grandstand view. There’s a white pavilion seated in the middle of the first viewing platform, where tourists are able to sit or take gorgeous photos.

Another white semi-circle platform offers an unobstructed view of the ocean and a spectacular view, especially at night. In addition, bar stools on the platform allow you to chat and enjoy the scenery at the same time.

How to get there ：No. 70, Aohai Rd., Qingshui Dist., Taichung City

Tai-an Bald Cypress

When the leaves of Bald Cypress turn red, it would be a pity to miss such an amazing landscape! Walking into the bald cypress, the beauty and the sense of romance it gives off will definitely rock your world.

Situated in the downtown of Houli District, Tai-an Bald Cypress is highly accessible, unlike other bald cypress sites.

How to get there ：No. 26-9, Anmei Rd., Houli Dist., Taichung City

Far Far Away Kingdom

Dubbed as the “mirror to the sky”, Far Far Away Kingdom sits in Jiutongshan.

This dreamlike kingdom provides camping sites, afternoon tea service, and most attractively, the rooftop observation deck, which has gone viral on the Internet because of the captivating sea of clouds and the night scene.

The observation deck is a perfect spot for artistic #Instaworthy photos.

How to get there ：No. 23-1, Changqing Ln., Shantian Rd., Taiping Dist., Taichung City | 電話｜Phone: 0978-360-635