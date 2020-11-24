美國訂房網曝亞洲旅遊趨勢　台灣國內旅遊超夯領先全球｜Taiwan, Thailand leading Asia and the world in travel recovery: Agoda

【看CP學英文】美國線上訂房網Agoda於這週表示，台灣和泰國目前引領亞洲和全球國內旅遊的復發。

Taiwan and Thailand are leading Asia in a booming recovery in domestic travel, American online travel agency Agoda announced this week.

根據外媒報導，Agoda執行長John Brown(約翰・布朗)透露亞洲大部分國家都領先其他地區，然而疫情控制較好的市場可見較高的國內旅遊訂房率。

According to foreign media, the Chief Executive of Agoda John Brown revealed that most countries in Asia are leading the way, but markets where the COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks have been more controlled, see “domestic bookings doing the best.”

而目前控制最好的區域就是台灣、泰國和漸入佳境的越南，布朗說。

The best pockets of recovery are domestic travel in Taiwan, Thailand and increasingly, Vietnam, Brown added.

布朗於週一時向外媒表示，「這些國家的國內市場針對國內旅遊這塊都比去年來的好。」

“Those domestic markets are even better off than they were last year, for domestic [travel] only,” Brown told foreign media on Monday.

然而，旅遊業者因今年疫情受到重擊，布朗也坦承成長是有限的，而國際旅遊的需求量目前仍然非常低。

However, as the travel industry has been greatly affected by the pandemic, Brown noted that the boom is limited, and that international demand for travel is still very low.

「不過說真的，全球現在目光都在亞洲身上，觀察到底如何安全的開放國內旅遊。尤其對於新加坡和香港等區域，大家都期盼他們能解除封城。」

“But really, all eyes globally are looking at Asia to see how we manage this both domestically, and again with regard to the travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong, and the many others that we hope … will open up pretty soon,” he said.

布朗也強調亞洲市場應該很快就能回覆水準，也期望可以牽動歐洲和美國等區域的市場。

Brown is hopeful that with Asia markets coming back online soon, other markets including those of Europe and the U.S. will follow suit.

截至週一，台灣僅有618確診案例，7個死亡案例，和維持超過兩百天無境內感染的好績效。

As of Monday, Taiwan has reported 618 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases and 7 deaths, whilst holding a record streak of no local infection for more than 200 days.