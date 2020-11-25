The Latest | CECC to announce 5 more imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) will hold a press conference this afternoon in response to reports of 5 new coronavirus infections (imported cases).

According to CECC data, 618 cases have been confirmed as of Nov. 23, including 526 imported cases, 55 local cases, 36 cases of unidentified origin and one unknown case.

One case (No. 530) was later confirmed as negative. Of the confirmed cases, 7 died, 549 were released from quarantine, and 62 are still hospitalized.