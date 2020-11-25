蛋炒飯網紅踩台人地雷製「味精珍奶」　意外釣出周董驚人回應 | Jay Chou responds to Uncle Roger’s funny video

【看CP學英文】以Uncle Roger (羅傑叔叔)人格聞名的馬來西亞網紅Nigel Ng，先前因評論BBC蛋炒飯教學一炮而紅，後來連英國名廚傑米奧利佛 、地獄除神戈登拉姆齊也逃不過他的毒蛇評論。近日，Uncle Roger擔任台灣連鎖飲料店麥吉machi machi一日店員，影片上傳短短三天就吸引超過140萬人次觀看，甚至連周董本人也分享回應。

Malaysian YouTuber Nigel Ng has won praise for his comments on recipes of egg fried rice recipes by BBC Food host Hersha Patel, British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.

Recently, Uncle Roger worked as a one-day employee at the Taiwanese beverage chain machi machi. The video recording his work experience has garnered over 1.4 million views and comments, including from Taiwan singer-actor Jay Chou.

Uncle Roger週日分享擔任周董最愛飲料店麥吉 machi machi瑞典斯德哥爾摩的一日影片。擔任收銀員的他維持一概搞笑作風服務客人，在互動過程中吐槽客人。

On Sunday, Uncle Roger shared a video of a day working at machi machi in Stockholm, Sweden, which is also the Mandopop king’s favorite beverage store. The Malaysian entertainer enjoyed his experience, cracking jokes with customers along the way.

周杰倫更在週二於IG發文，分享Uncle Roger在影片中提到自己是周董粉絲的片段。

Responding to the video Chou shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Uncle Roger shared a short clip too saying that he is a big fan of Chou.

貼文寫著：「Hahaha」，並加上uncleroger的標籤。隨後，身為小粉絲的Uncle Roger在周董PO文下留言回應：「哇謝謝你周董!我聽你的歌長大的。」

He wrote “Hahaha” with a hashtag #uncleroger. Later, Uncle Roger, who is a big fan, commented below Chou’s post, saying “Wow, thank you, Jay Chou! I grew up listening to your songs.

這則片段中，Uncle Roger表示自己最喜歡周董《范特西》這張專輯，還向不認識周董的人介紹道「他是超級巨星，全球指標性人物。」

In the clip shared by Chou, Uncle Roger said that his favorite album is “Fantasy” and introduced it to people who don’t know him yet as “a big superstar and global icon.”

在原影片一開始，店長即提醒他不能加味精在飲料裡，也不能對客人大吼。當Uncle Roger服務一陣子後，一位亞裔客人上前投訴表示昨天來買過飲料，覺得飲料喝起來沒味道。

At the beginning of the original video, the store manager reminds him not to put MSG in his drinks and not to yell at customers.

After a few hours on the job, however, an Asian customer came up to Uncle Roger and complained that he had bought a drink yesterday and found it tasteless.

Uncle Roger幽默回應道：「我想你是得了新冠肺炎，失去味覺了。」

“I think you got COVID. You can’t taste anything anymore,” Uncle Roger said with a smile.

他繼續說，因為昨天其他店員昨天忘了加入最重要的成分，那就是「調味之王」味精。Uncle Roger二話不多說，馬上拿出味精加入珍奶，客人當場一嘗竟大讚加入味精的飲料超好喝。

He continued to explain that the drink had no taste because yesterday the other employees forgot to add the most important ingredient, the “King of Flavors” MSG.

Uncle Roger immediately took out MSG and added it to the boba milk tea without further ado. “It tastes really good,” the customer exclaimed after tasting the “special boba milk tea.”