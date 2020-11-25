Taiwan Railways to run 121 extra trains for year-end holidays

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 臺灣鐵路管理局) announced on Wednesday 121 additional trains, ranging from Tze-Chiang (express) to commuter trains, running from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, 2021.

Tickets will go on sale at midnight on Dec. 3 in a bid to address the annual influx of passengers during the New Year’s holiday and New Year’s Eve celebrations in the eastern part of Taiwan.

The TRA said that six additional Shulin to Hualien “Fu-Hsing” trains will run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3 next year in the eastern part of Taiwan, and will offer discounted fares of NT$100 and NT$200 for Taipei-Yilan and Taipei-Hualien routes, respectively.

In addition, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, there will be four Tze-Chiang Limited Express trains whose ticket registration will start from midnight on Dec. 4.

However, please note that tickets will only be available for citizens whose household registration is in Hualien County or Taitung County before Dec. 1, as well as current residents with national ID card numbers beginning with U or V.

The spouses and first-degree relatives of those residents are also eligible for booking tickets.

In order to improve passenger transportation, TRA said it will suspend the sale of parent-child tickets from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, 2021, and will instead sell tickets of the regular carriages.

Starting from 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 3, TRA will open online and telephone booking for the additional trains. The train times, which will be announced on the TRA website or the ticket-booking app “TRA e-Booking Pass.”