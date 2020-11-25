Brigitte Lin shares B&W photos of pal Chiung Yao

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Retired Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia (林青霞) unveiled some memories of her friendship with Taiwanese novelist Chiung Yao (瓊瑤) on Tuesday, alongside a screenshot of a conversation in which the veteran writer praises Lin’s new book “In Front And Behind The Mirror” (鏡前鏡後).

The 66-year-old actress posted two black-and-white photos to Weibo, in which the actress and writer, both in their 20s, are seen discussing with smiles on their faces.

In the aforesaid screenshot, Yao wrote: “You’re making progress at a great pace. You’re a writer! The layout of this book is also, in my opinion, the best of the three!”

Yao continued: “I’m still reading, the three nude photos of you, lol!”

In response to the compliment, Lin replied: “I’m so happy that you said that, thank you so much!”

Lin asked if the text could be used by the publisher and Yao approved, saying “Of course, it’s your book. I’ll always support you.”

Lin rose to stardom with her film debut “Outside The Window” (窗外) in 1973 based on a book by Yao.

Lin has published two other books — “Inside And Outside The Window” in 2011 and “Cloud To Cloud” in 2014.