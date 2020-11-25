Jay Chou responds to Uncle Roger’s machi machi video

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Malaysian YouTuber Nigel Ng has won praise for his comments on recipes of egg fried rice recipes by BBC Food host Hersha Patel, British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.

Recently, Uncle Roger worked as a one-day employee at the Taiwanese beverage chain machi machi. The video about his work experience has garnered over 1.4 million views and comments, including from Taiwan singer-actor Jay Chou.

On Sunday, Uncle Roger shared a video of a day working at machi machi in Stockholm, Sweden, which is also the Mandopop king’s favorite beverage store. The Malaysian entertainer enjoyed his experience, cracking jokes with customers along the way.

In the short clip Chou shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Uncle Roger said that he is a big fan of Chou.

Chou wrote “Hahaha” with a hashtag #uncleroger. Later, Uncle Roger, who is a big fan, commented below Chou’s post, saying “Wow, thank you, Jay Chou! I grew up listening to your songs.

In the clip shared by Chou, Uncle Roger said that his favorite album is “Fantasy” and introduced it to people who don’t know him yet as “a big superstar and global icon.”

At the beginning of the original video, the store manager reminds him not to put MSG in his drinks and not to yell at customers.

After a few hours on the job, however, an Asian customer came up to Uncle Roger and complained that he had bought a drink yesterday and found it tasteless.

“I think you got COVID. You can’t taste anything anymore,” Uncle Roger said with a smile.

He continued to explain that the drink had no taste because yesterday the other employees forgot to add the most important ingredient, the “King of Flavors” MSG.

Uncle Roger immediately took out MSG and added it to the boba milk tea without further ado. “It tastes really good,” the customer exclaimed after tasting the “special boba milk tea.”