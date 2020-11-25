Two Taiwan officials in Washington contracted COVID-19: TECRO

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO, 駐美國台北經濟文化代表處) confirmed on Wednesday that two officials in Washington have contracted COVID-19.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) announced that the aforesaid officials are now under quarantine. All possible contacts are reportedly undergoing tests while they practice self-quarantine in the upcoming days.

The MOFA, however, stressed that these officials had no contacts with the delegation led by Chen Chern-Chyi (陳正祺), deputy minister of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部), when they attended the “Inaugural U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue” (台美經濟繁榮夥伴對話) conference last week.

The TECRO further explained that the office area has been disinfected and colleagues are required to wear masks in the office in order to protect the health of colleagues and the public.

In addition, group work shifts will be conducted on grounds that it doesn’t interfere with official duties, TECRO said.

As for the consular services, since the confirmed colleagues work on different floors and have no contact with the consular agents, the Representative Office will maintain its operations, meaning that the consular counters remain open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, for the time being.