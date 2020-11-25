Na Dou responds to critics after winning Golden Horse award

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Entertainer Lin Yu-chih (林郁智), better known as Na Dou (納豆), responded on Wednesday to the social media backlash after he won the “Best Supporting Actor” award at the Golden Horse Awards.

Many have left comments on the host’s Facebook, questioning whether the 39-year-old host deserves the award for his role in “Classmates Minus” (同學麥娜絲).

“I went to see your movie yesterday, and my friends and I were bored,” a social media user wrote. “I don’t know why you won the award. Don’t be angry, I mean it!”

In response to the avalanche of negative comments, Na Dou reacted with flair, writing: “Messages received! I’ll keep on working and show you that.”

Na Dou’s reply has won praise from social media users for his high EQ and good temper.

Many social media users have also congratulated Na Dou for receiving the recognition while others heaped praises on his acting skills.

Taiwanese actor-host, Na Dou, 37, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Godspeed” (一路順風) in 2016. This year he was nominated for “Best Supporting Actor” at the Golden Horse Awards for a second time with a comedy.