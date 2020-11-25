影／美官員訪台落地檢驗　陳時中稱：我不需要知道誰來｜U.S. officials tested upon arrival but info classified: Chen Shih-chung

衛福部部長陳時中週一（23日）證實上週日美國官員乘專機來台一事，表示衛福部有掌握相關行程，但並未透露來訪官員真實身份及行程。

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung confirmed on Monday that a senior U.S. military intelligence official visited Taiwan earlier this week, but declined to confirm the identity and itinerary of the aforesaid official and his team.

陳時中週一前往議會備詢時被問及美國官員檢疫流程，對此他保證，所有訪客都有檢附PCR陰性檢驗報告，並且有做落地檢驗，只要檢驗呈陰性就可以了。

Asked about the quarantine of the foreign visitors at the Legislative Yuan (Parliament), Chen ensured that they submitted PCR negative test reports beforehand and received swab tests upon landing.

As long as their test results were negative during their stay, it should be fine, the minister said.

至於來台的美國官員是誰？陳時中則回應，事前外交部有通知這樣的行程，但未說明來訪官員身份及職位。陳時中直言：「我不需要知道是誰，我只需要知道重要性是外交部認可的，有符合防疫計畫要求就可以了」。

When asked about the identities of the officials, Chen Shih-chung replied that he was only informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the visit and itinerary but he was not informed of their names and functions.

He added: “I don’t need to know who they are, all I need to know is that the importance of this visit is recognized by the MOFA and that everything is in compliance with the epidemic prevention requirements.”

被問及美國官員來台，衛福部是否全程派人員跟從，陳時中則回應，有派員進行機場檢疫，剩下由外交部負責。

When asked whether MOHW staff followed the foreign visitors throughout the process, Chen responded that personnel was only sent to the airport to complete the quarantine measures, while MOFA handled the itinary.