老外看台灣／台灣到底是不是一個國家？老外揭「這關鍵」狠打臉！ | YouTuber gives 13 reasons why ‘Taiwan isn’t a country,’ what do you think?

【看CP學英文】隨著中國統一台灣的意圖日趨明顯，兩岸情勢也愈加緊張，許多外國人熱烈討論到底台灣是否算獨立國家。對此，美國YouTuber Nathan Rich表示答案絕對是「否」。

Rising cross-strait tensions have many worried that China is inching its way towards “unifying” Taiwan. This has led to many discussions among foreigners of whether Taiwan is an independent country or not, to which American YouTuber Nathan Rich gave a resounding “no.”

Nathan以「火鍋大王」帳號發布影片，標題為「台灣不是國家(即使你非常希望是)」。影片中，Nathan稱台灣並沒有法律主權，所以不算是個國家。

Rich, who goes by the handle “Hot Pot King” recently argued in a video, titled “Taiwan is not a Country (even if you wish really hard),” that Taiwan is not a country based on the fact that it’s not a “de jure” (of right) sovereign state.

換句話說，台灣尚未得到「官方、國際認可的權力來治理人民或土地。」

This means that Taiwan has yet to acquire an “official, internationally-recognized right to govern the people and or land,” he contented.

Nathan比較台灣和香港，他認為台灣目前「事實」狀態相當於香港，因為兩個地區都有發行自己的貨幣以及法律。

Rich compared Taiwan to Hong Kong, claiming that Taiwan’s current “de facto” status is equivalent to the region as both have their own currencies and laws.

他反擊道，「台灣是個獨立運作的國家」，對於這點他認為事實，但台灣需要得到「國際承認」才可算是真正的國家。

He also rebutted claims that “Taiwan is a country entirely its own,” as for that to be true, he reasons Taiwan would need “international recognition” of the fact.

對於Nathan而言，儘管考量15個國家官方承認、更多國的非官方單位承認以及台灣人民的想法，都不足以影響或提倡「台灣是一個國家」的論點。

To Rich, 15 official states’ recognition and many more unofficial acknowledgments of Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, combined with its people’s strong opinion on this issue, does not weigh in or boost the argument for Taiwan.

然而，Nathan過往以作為中國大外宣為名，以及多項犯罪前科，讓人不禁懷疑其言論是否應該被認真看待。

Whether Rich’s comments should be taken seriously is another matter as he has been known for being a mouthpiece for Chinese propaganda, and has numerous criminal records under his belt, according to Chinese-language media.

影片至今已被瀏覽超過15萬次，也引來愛台灣YouTuber Matthew Tye不屑的回覆，出「台灣是一個國家（即使你非常希望他不是）」影片反諷。

The video has since been viewed more than 154,000 times, but has since been refuted by Matthew Tye, another YouTuber who released, “Taiwan is a country (even if you wish really hard it wasn’t)”.