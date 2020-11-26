大馬媳婦揭新加坡天價生產費用　一看帳單崩潰直呼：台灣健保太棒了 | Malaysian blogger explains why Taiwan health insurance better than Singapore

【看CP學英文】台灣健保制度在全世界數一數二。當你人在國外不可避免必須看醫生，收到那驚人帳單費用後，絕對會深深感念家鄉的健保制度。近日，親子部落客小潔分享在新加坡生產的經驗，從產檢到出院，一共花了近新台幣30萬元，看到驚人的帳單才驚覺台灣健保制度的好處。

Taiwan’s health insurance system is one of the best in the world. This is especially significant if you have to visit the doctor when you are abroad. You will definitely miss the health insurance system in Taiwan when you receive the bill.

Recently, Kit, a Malaysian parenting blogger, shared her experience of giving birth in Singapore, spending nearly NT$300,000 (US$10,520) from the beginning of her pregnancy to the time she was discharged from the hospital.

小潔從馬來西亞移居到台灣長期居住工作，身為職業婦女的她身兼部落客，也是通告藝人。今年8月，她在臉書分享在新加坡的生產過程，比較台灣與新加坡的生產醫療制度，獲得熱烈討論。

Kit, a Malaysian blogger, has lived and worked in Taiwan for a long time. Recently, she shared her experience of giving birth in Singapore on Facebook in August, comparing the birth and medical systems in Taiwan and Singapore.

PO文寫道，來自馬來西亞的她從台灣搬遷到新加坡後，懷上第二胎，原本打算回台灣生產，但由於疫情只好選擇留在新加坡。

From the outset, Kit explained that she moved from Taiwan to Singapore and became pregnant with her second child.

She had planned to return to Taiwan to give birth, but had to stay in Singapore because of the coronavirus pandemic.

她分享道，去診所接受定期產檢，包括諮詢費、超音波，產檢費用 (不含營養補充品)每次竟高達新幣200至300元 (約新台幣5000至6000元)，整個孕期的產檢費近新台幣8萬至9萬)。

She said that the cost of routine tests, including consultation fee, ultrasound, and screenings (excluding nutritional supplements) can be as high as S$200 to S$300 (US$148-223) per visit.

「在台灣習慣了有健保，孕期一點點不舒服就會想去看個醫生討個安心，在新加坡真的母湯。」小潔寫道。

“In Taiwan, I’m used to having health insurance, so if I don’t feel well during pregnancy, I’ll want to see a doctor for reassurance. But in Singapore, it’s impossible to seek help that frequently.”

後來她在未打無痛分娩的情況下自然產，住了3天2夜，出院結帳竟高達新幣10,300元 (約新台幣22萬元)。

Later, Kit had a vaginal delivery without an epidural and stayed for three days and two nights. On the discharge date, she was shocked by the hospital bill which was as high as S$10,300 (US$7,670).

小潔補充道，聽其他朋友說剖腹產要將近新幣2萬元(約新台幣42萬元)。第一胎在台灣生的小潔表示，那時才花了幾千塊台幣，直呼：「台灣的健保制度真的很棒。」

She added that she had heard from other friends that a cesarean section costs nearly S$20,000 (US$14,894).

The Malaysian blogger shared that giving birth to her first child in Taiwan cost her only a few thousand New Taiwan dollars.

“Taiwan’s health insurance system is really great,” she exclaimed.