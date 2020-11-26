U.S. officials tested upon arrival but info classified: Chen Shih-chung

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung confirmed on Monday that a senior U.S. military intelligence official visited Taiwan earlier this week, but declined to confirm the identity and itinerary of the aforesaid official and his team.

Asked about the quarantine of the foreign visitors at the Legislative Yuan (Parliament), Chen stressed that they submitted PCR negative test reports beforehand and received swab tests upon landing.

As long as their test results were negative during their stay, it should be fine, the minister said.

When asked about the identities of the officials, Chen replied that he was only informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the visit and itinerary but he was not informed of the visitors’ names and functions.

He added: “I don’t need to know who they are, all I need to know is that the importance of this visit is recognized by the MOFA and that everything is in compliance with the epidemic prevention requirements.”

When asked whether MOHW staff followed the foreign visitors throughout the process, Chen responded that personnel was only sent to the airport to complete the quarantine measures, while MOFA handled the itinary.