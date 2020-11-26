英國運動猛男全裸上陣！鮮肉月曆背後目的超感人 | Warwick Rowers unveil new naked calendar, urge gender equality

【看CP學英文】英國華威大學男生賽艇隊再度集結，登上Worldwide Roar機構推出的2021猛男年曆。Worldwide Roar主要訴求性別平等和人權議題。

The buff boys from Warwick Rowers can be found in all their glory throughout this Worldwide Roar 2021 calendar, an English charity calling for gender equality and human rights.

年曆內，每月份有各個養眼的全裸肌肉猛男，展現性感胴體。此年曆旨在推廣健康的男性胴體，並以不同視角觀看男性。

The annual calendar features gorgeous images every month that promote a healthier form of masculinity and a new way of looking at men.

「參予此計畫的男性一概脫下衣物，旨在消弭諸多扭曲男性氣質的議題，像是恐同症、性別歧視、種族歧視。」

“The men in this project get naked to combat issues that stem from toxic masculinity such as homophobia, sexism and racism.”

今年月曆與往年最大的不同是運動員都戴上了紫色口罩，就算展現肌肉還是不忘防疫。在官網可買到紫色口罩，每個售價9.99英鎊 (約新台幣381元)。

The biggest difference between this year’s calendar and previous years is that the athletes are wearing purple masks. They are showing their muscles and still remembering to prevent infections.

The purple masks, available on the official website, are priced at £ 9.99 (US$13.38).

2021年曆加上壁紙每個要價15.99英鎊 (約新台幣610元)。

A calendar plus wallpaper is priced at £15.99 (US$21.42).

年曆百分之十的收入將捐給Sports Allies計畫，以推廣男人的多元面向並挑戰運動領域的恐同症。

The original calendar is also a way of donating to a great cause: 10 percent of the publisher’s sales are being donated to Sports Allies, a project to promote diversity and challenge homophobia in sports.

根據英國調查，有七成22歲以下英國男同性戀在運動隊友面前隱藏自己的性向。可能的原因包括害怕遭到霸凌、怕被隊友排拒在外且擔心被歧視。

According to a British survey, 70 percent of British gay males under the age of 22 who

play team sport is either completely or partially closeted from their teammates. Reasons for this included fear of bullying, a fear of being rejected by teammates and concern about discrimination from officials.