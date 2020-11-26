老外看台灣／老外見萊豬抗議牌子超驚嚇　網友傻眼：連雞雞都拿出來｜Taiwanese makes hilarious signs to protest ractopamine pork

【看CP學英文】今年台灣的「秋鬥」人滿為患，而現場許多人拿著抗議牌子，呼籲政府阻止萊豬的進口。

Taiwan saw an incredible turnout for this year’s labor-focused rally, “Autumn Fight” (秋鬥), as protesters held up signs, calling the government to say no to ractopamine pork.

然而，有些招牌在沒有補充說明的情況下讓人看到一頭霧水，而其中一位參與秋鬥的外國人就捕捉到三張告示牌，上面寫著：「我的孫子不要小雞雞」、「不要讓男孩們雞雞變小」和「我的兒子不要小雞雞」。

However, some signs were not as clear as others and needed more context to interpret, as a foreigner came to realize when he saw three signs that read, “My grandson needs no small penis, “Don’t make boys’ penis smaller” and “My son needs no small penis.”

他在美版PTT論壇Reddit貼文後，留言區馬上湧入疑惑的網友，其中一位很認真的詢問三個牌子是否隱涵更「深層的譬喻」。

After posting the picture on Reddit, the comment section was immediately flooded with confused social media users, with one questioning if there was a “deeper metaphor” for the signs.

這位外國網友也熱心的解釋，今年秋鬥其中的大主題就是抗議引進萊豬，因許多人認為食用參有萊克多巴安的豬會妨礙性器官正常發育。

The foreigner then explained that one of the main issues of this year’s Autumn Fight is about the importing of U.S. ractopamine pork, which many believe can hinder the development of sex organs.

針對這個回答，也有網友開玩笑的表示是否有人想借題發揮，將自家的「基因缺陷」怪罪在萊豬上面。

One Reddit user poked fun at the situation questioning whether the people who put up the signs were blaming U.S. pork for their own family genetic inadequacies.

也有人直接抨擊抗議者，表示美國豬肉進口在台灣市場上其實佔據不大。

Some dismissed the signs, and added that U.S. pork actually makes up a small sliver of Taiwanese consumption.

另外也有幾位網友更關注今年的高出席率，並稱今年的秋鬥背後有強烈的政治動機，尤其反對黨在其中影響力甚大。

Others focused on the turnout this year, claiming that it was politically motivated with an unusual amount of influence by opposition parties this year.

對此，另一位網友則回應道，在野黨激起民眾對萊豬反彈，恐破壞台灣與美國達成的任何貿易協定，將可能導致台灣鎖在兩大貿易勢力之外，對台灣更不利。

One social media user replied to this claim, stating that the opposition may do more harm than good as the attempt to “sabotage any trade agreement Taiwan can have with the U.S.” may eventually lead to “being locked out of two major trading blocs instead of just one.”