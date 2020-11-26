Malaysian blogger argues Taiwan health insurance better than Singapore

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s health insurance system is one of the best in the world. This is especially significant if you have to visit the doctor when you are abroad. You will definitely miss the health insurance system in Taiwan when you receive the bill.

Recently, Kit, a Malaysian parenting blogger, shared her experience of giving birth in Singapore, spending nearly NT$300,000 (US$10,520) from the beginning of her pregnancy to the time she was discharged from the hospital.

Kit, a Malaysian blogger, has lived and worked in Taiwan for a long time. Recently, she shared her experience of giving birth in Singapore on Facebook in August, comparing the birth and medical systems in Taiwan and Singapore.

From the outset, Kit explained that she moved from Taiwan to Singapore and became pregnant with her second child.

She had planned to return to Taiwan to give birth, but had to stay in Singapore because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that the cost of routine tests, including consultation fee, ultrasound, and screenings (excluding nutritional supplements) can be as high as S$200 to S$300 (US$148-223) per visit.

“In Taiwan, I’m used to having health insurance, so if I don’t feel well during pregnancy, I’ll want to see a doctor for reassurance. But in Singapore, it’s impossible to seek help that frequently.”

Later, Kit had a vaginal delivery without an epidural and stayed for three days and two nights. On the discharge date, she was shocked by the hospital bill which was as high as S$10,300 (US$7,670).

She added that she had heard from other friends that a cesarean section costs nearly S$20,000 (US$14,894).

The Malaysian blogger shared that giving birth to her first child in Taiwan cost her only a few thousand New Taiwan dollars.

“Taiwan’s health insurance system is really great,” she exclaimed.