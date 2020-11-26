Taiwanese celeb Ting Hsiao-chin a wanted criminal after failing to surrender

TAIPEI (The Straits Times/ANN) — Taiwanese singer and television personality Ting Hsiao-chin (丁小芹) has become a wanted woman, following her failure to surrender herself to serve her 2½-year jail term.

The 41-year-old had been charged and sentenced to jail in Taiwan for scamming customers online into buying counterfeit luxury goods, such as Chanel handbags. She was briefly a singer who released two albums in 1999 and also known for once dating boy band 5566’s Tony Sun.

Ting was supposed to begin serving her jail term on Wednesday morning (Nov 25) but did not show up.