秒飛日本東京耶誕市集！最仙藍海隧道就在台北 | Japanese Christmas market to kick off in Taipei

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，去年規劃的捷運中山站4號出口「心中山線形公園」，以帶狀公園貫穿南西商圈的巷弄，推出期間限定的耶誕打卡裝置，成為台北人最新、最夯的耶誕必拍景點。

The “Zhongshan Linear Park” at Zhongshan MRT Station (Exit 4) will be illuminated with a few Christmas-themed installations and a food market from Dec. 19 to 27.

The newly-built park, sitting amid the Nanxi shopping area in Taipei, officially opened to the public last year.

邁入「心中山線形公園」一週年特別邀請到日本東京人氣百貨公司「atre艾妥列」合作，以「外帶東京」的概念打造絕美的藍海隧道、小東京鐵塔，並推出9天限定日本屋台美食市集，要用「偽東京耶誕節」的氛圍搶攻最強偽出國打卡景點。

To celebrate the “Zhongshan Linear Park” first Anniversary, Taipei government has joined hands with a department store from Tokyo, “Atré,” to launch the nine-day event in December.

Built on the theme of “Pretend to Travel Tokyo,” the event boasts a dazzling digital blue light tunnel, a mini Tokyo Tower and a Japanese food market.

The “Zhongshan Linear Park” has become one of the most popular photo-op spots in Taipei during the festive season.

心中山線形公園 | Zhongshan Linear Park

How to get there? 捷運「中山站」四號出口 | No. 7, Lane 48, Section 2, Zhongshan North Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

atre艾妥列「東京戶外都會公園市集」| Japanese food market

活動時間：12/19~12/27 每日下午 | Date: Dec. 19-27 in the afternoon