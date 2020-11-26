Pedestrians shocked at pony taking a stroll in New Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City citizens were met with a funny scene on Thursday when a scooter-rider decided to take his pet pony out for a stroll.

The photo posted on Facebook was captioned, “What kind of breed is this dog?”

The odd scene showed a pony on a leash being led onto a busy street by his owner, who was apparently walking his pet with his scooter.

The social media user added that the pony appeared very well-trained and waited patiently for the light to turn green.

He observed that once the light changed, the owner kept the speed at 30 kilometers per hour to enable the pony to trot comfortably beside him.

The post immediately attracted the attention of other social media users, with some joking that the owner probably wanted to add “horsepower” to his ride.

Others poked fun at the pony’s short legs and replied that its “dog breed” is probably a long-haired dachshund.

However, many also voiced concern for the safety of both the animal and vehicles, questioning whether the “horse-walk” was legal.