Warwick Rowers unveil new naked calendar, urge gender equality

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The buff boys from Warwick Rowers can be found in all their glory throughout this Worldwide Roar 2021 calendar, an English charity calling for gender equality and human rights.

The annual calendar features gorgeous images every month that promote a healthier form of masculinity and a new way of looking at men.

“The men in this project get naked to combat issues that stem from toxic masculinity such as homophobia, sexism and racism.”

The biggest difference between this year’s calendar and previous years is that the athletes are wearing purple masks. They are showing their muscles and still remembering to prevent infections.

The purple masks, available on the official website, are priced at £ 9.99 (US$13.38).

A calendar plus wallpaper is priced at £15.99 (US$21.42).

The original calendar is also a way of donating to a great cause: 10 percent of the publisher’s sales are being donated to Sports Allies, a project to promote diversity and challenge homophobia in sports.

According to a British survey, 70 percent of British gay males under the age of 22 who

play team sport is either completely or partially closeted from their teammates. Reasons for this included fear of bullying, a fear of being rejected by teammates and concern about discrimination from officials.