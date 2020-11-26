Taiwan, Thailand leading Asia and the world in travel recovery: Agoda

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan and Thailand are leading Asia in a booming recovery in domestic travel, American online travel agency Agoda announced on Monday.

Agoda Chief Executive John Brown told U.S. media that most countries in Asia are leading the way, but markets where the COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks have been more controlled, see “domestic bookings doing the best.”

The best pockets of recovery are domestic travel in Taiwan, Thailand and increasingly, Vietnam, Brown added.

“Those domestic markets are even better off than they were last year, for domestic [travel] only,” Brown told foreign media earlier this week.

However, as the travel industry has been greatly affected by the pandemic, Brown noted that the boom is limited and that international demand for travel is still very low.

“But really, all eyes globally are looking at Asia to see how we manage this both domestically, and again with regard to the travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong, and the many others that we hope … will open up pretty soon,” he said.

Brown is hopeful that with Asia markets coming back online soon, other markets including those of Europe and the U.S. will follow suit.

As of Monday, Taiwan has reported 618 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases and 7 deaths, whilst holding a record streak of no local infection for more than 200 days.