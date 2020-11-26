YouTuber gives 2 reasons why ‘Taiwan isn’t a country’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Rising cross-strait tensions have many worried that China is inching its way towards “unifying” Taiwan. This has led to many discussions among foreigners of whether Taiwan is an independent country or not, to which American YouTuber Nathan Rich gave a resounding “no.”

Rich, who goes by the handle “Hot Pot King” recently argued in a video, titled “Taiwan is not a Country (even if you wish really hard),” that Taiwan is not a country based on the fact that it’s not a “de jure” (of right) sovereign state.

This means that Taiwan has yet to acquire an “official, internationally-recognized right to govern the people and or land,” he contented.

Rich compared Taiwan to Hong Kong, claiming that Taiwan’s current “de facto” status is equivalent to the region as both have their own currencies and laws.

He also rebutted claims that “Taiwan is a country entirely its own,” as for that to be true, he reasons Taiwan would need “international recognition” of the fact.

To Rich, 15 official states’ recognition and many more unofficial acknowledgments of Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, combined with its people’s strong opinion on this issue, does not weigh in or boost the argument for Taiwan.

Whether Rich’s comments should be taken seriously is another matter as he has been known for being a mouthpiece for Chinese propaganda, and has numerous criminal records under his belt, according to Chinese-language media.

The video has since been viewed more than 154,000 times, but has since been refuted by Matthew Tye, another YouTuber who released, “Taiwan is a country (even if you wish really hard it wasn’t)”.