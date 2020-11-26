Japanese Christmas market to kick off in Taipei on Dec. 19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The “Zhongshan Linear Park” at Zhongshan MRT Station (Exit 4) will be illuminated with a few Christmas-themed installations and a food market from Dec. 19 to 27.

The newly-built park, sitting amid the Nanxi shopping area in Taipei, officially opened to the public last year.

To celebrate the “Zhongshan Linear Park” first Anniversary, Taipei government has joined hands with a department store from Tokyo, “Atré,” to launch the nine-day event in December.

Built on the theme of “Pretend to Travel Tokyo,” the event boasts a dazzling digital blue light tunnel, a mini Tokyo Tower and a Japanese food market.

The “Zhongshan Linear Park” has become one of the most popular photo-op spots in Taipei during the festive season.

Zhongshan Linear Park

How to get there? | No. 7, Lane 48, Section 2, Zhongshan North Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Japanese food market

Date: Dec. 19-27 in the afternoon