Japanese Christmas market to kick off in Taipei on Dec. 19

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
A dazzling digital blue light tunnel is pictured at the Zhongshan Linear Park. (Courtesy of Taipei Metro/Taipei Walker)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The “Zhongshan Linear Park” at Zhongshan MRT Station (Exit 4) will be illuminated with a few Christmas-themed installations and food market from Dec. 19 to 27

The newly-built park, sitting amid the Nanxi shopping area in Taipei, officially opened to the public last year. 

A mini Tokyo Tower (Courtesy of Taipei Metro/Taipei Walker)

To celebrate the “Zhongshan Linear Park” first Anniversary, Taipei government has joined hands with a department store from Tokyo, “Atré,” to launch the nine-day event in December.  

Built on the theme of “Pretend to Travel Tokyo,” the event boasts a dazzling digital blue light tunnel, a mini Tokyo Tower and a Japanese food market

The “Zhongshan Linear Park” has become one of the most popular photo-op spots in Taipei during the festive season.

A wall art is pictured at the park. (Courtesy of Taipei Metro/Taipei Walker)
A dazzling digital blue light tunnel is pictured at the Zhongshan Linear Park. (Courtesy of Taipei Metro/Taipei Walker)
Zhongshan Linear Park 
How to get there?  | No. 7, Lane 48, Section 2, Zhongshan North Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City
Japanese food market
Date: Dec. 19-27 in the afternoon

 