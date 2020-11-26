Taiwan reports two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 625

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two more imported COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the tally to 625.

Case 625 is a Taiwanese student in his twenties who headed to the U.S. for study purposes near the end of August. He began experiencing symptoms including a sore throat and coughing on Nov. 20, and returned to Taiwan four days later.

He reported his condition accordingly to authorities upon arrival, and the infection was confirmed today. The CECC has listed 18 possible contacts and all are currently under quarantine or self-health management.

The other case reported today is an Indonesian woman in her fifties and arrived in Taiwan for a personal visit to friends. She arrived on Nov. 9 and was asymptomatic.

During her quarantine, she began experiencing slight headaches, coughs, sore throat and a raspy voice. As she thought the symptoms weren’t severe, she misled health authorities in claiming everything was fine.

She headed out to visit friends on Nov. 24 when her quarantine period ended but still felt unwell. She sought medical help that day and the infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have since tracked down 7 possible contacts who are all under quarantine or self-health management, the CECC reported.

As of press time, 625 cases have been confirmed so far, including 533 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 555 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.

