Nick Chou in pain after nasal surgery

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese rapper Nick Chou (周湯豪) shocked fans on Wednesday when he released a photo of himself in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.

The 32-year-old singer posted the photo to Facebook that evening, saying that he was in pain after the surgery which lasts longer than expected.

“The surgery was supposed to be finished in an hour or so. It turned out that as I left the hospital, the sky was already dark,” he wrote.

The rapper described the post-surgery pain as unbearable and thanked the doctors, nurses and those who are worried about him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chou announced that he was hospitalized and would undergo surgery early in the morning.

Chou’s company explained that he has long suffered from breathing problems. With the advice of doctors, he decided to undergo nasal polyps removal surgery.

The surgery went smoothly, but it was extremely painful, the company said.

The singer is already discharged from the hospital and his work will not be affected for the time being, the company added.