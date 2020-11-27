Veteran music producer Lu Hsiao-tung dies of heart attack at age 63

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese music producer Lu Hsiao-tung (呂曉棟), 63, reportedly died of a heart attack on Thursday at Taipei’s Chin Pao San Cemetery while visiting Godfrey Gao’s (高以翔) grave.

He was reportedly asked by his wife to pay his respects to the cemetery ahead of the first anniversary of the actor’s tragic passing.

According to local media, the producer’s wife is a big fan of Gao and she reportedly asked Lu to produce a tribute song in memory of the late actor.

Lu produced hit songs for Taiwanese singers such as Jeannie Hsieh (謝金燕), Henry Hsu (許富凱), and Olivia Tsao (曹雅雯).