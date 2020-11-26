No. 15 Iowa St can nab title game shot against No. 20 Texas

No. 15 Iowa State (6-2, 6-1 Big 12) at No. 20 Texas (5-2, 4-2), Friday at noon EST (ABC).

Line: Texas by 2 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 14-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State, which hasn’t won even a piece of a conference title since 1912, would reach the Big 12 championship game for the first time with a win over the Longhorns. Texas needs to win out against the Cyclones and on the road against Kansas State and Kansas to reach the title game for the second time in three years.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State defensive line vs. Texas offensive line. The Cyclones’ Will McDonald and JaQuan Bailey have combined for 12 1/2 sacks and must be relentless in getting after Sam Ehlinger. Oklahoma sacked Ehlinger six times and, according to Pro Football Focus, was credited with 21 pressures — and the Sooners still needed three overtimes to beat the Longhorns. Iowa State can’t let Ehlinger get going.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: QB Brock Purdy will be playing the biggest game of his career, and it comes in the stadium where two years ago he played his worst game. He’s the winningest quarterback in program history against conference opponents, going 17-6 with at least one victory over every Big 12 foe.

Texas: LB Joseph Ossai is at the center of everything on the Longhorns’ defense, and he’ll have a big to-do list trying to get pressure on Purdy and corral star RB Breece Hall.

FACTS & FIGURES

A statue honoring Julius Whittier, Texas’ first Black football letterman, will be unveiled in the north end of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before the game. Whittier lettered as an offensive lineman in 1970-71 and as a tight end in 1972. … The Longhorns also will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1970 team that shared the national championship with Nebraska. … Hall has 1,169 yards this season and has rushed for over 100 yards in all eight games. … ISU’s Mike Rose has four interceptions, most nationally by a linebacker. … Texas is 8-1 under Tom Herman when given more than one week to prepare for an opponent, including 5-0 since the start of the 2019 season.

