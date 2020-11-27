老外看台灣／老外闖萬里最恐怖廢墟　在二樓看見這畫面寒毛直豎 | Bloggers share photos of ‘creepy’ urban place in New Taipei

【看CP學英文】城市探索是許多在台外國人都愛做的事，而廢墟對老外來說格外有魅力，因廢墟有時更能呈現出台灣多元文化風味。

Urban exploring is a popular activity among foreigners in Taiwan, including visiting some abandoned spots that highlight Taiwan’s local culture.

近期，FoodBaby (食物寶寶)在美版PTT論壇Reddit上分享自己前往新北市萬里海邊的一間廢墟飯店探險照。

A social media user “FoodBaby” recently shared some photos of her exploration of an abandoned hotel near Wanli Beach in New Taipei City on Reddit, launching a conversation about urban exploration in the area.

雖然萬里最有名的廢墟是飛碟屋，其實也有很多隱藏版、通往過去的舊建築，而其中一個便是萬里福華飯店的城堡餐廳。

The place, mostly known for its abandoned UFO houses, also houses a hidden gem and a relic of a very recent past: the Castle Restaurant (城堡餐廳) of the now abandoned, Howard Hotel.

FoodBaby的照片中捕捉了阿拉伯式的天花板和一個空蕩蕩的大廳，其中大廳中央還有一個曾為小池子的建設，如今已淪為堆疊破花盆的地方。

FoodBaby’s pictures captured the mosaic-patterned ceilings and a huge foyer with a space that seemed to be a fountain that now boasts broken flower pots.

這次的探險中FoodBaby也有前往地下室，發現了一個黑暗的游泳池和一間充滿鏡子的健身房，對她而言成為整棟建築最恐怖的地方。

She also headed to the basement during her visit and found a dark empty pool and a gym with mirrors everywhere, which she called the “creepiest” part of the building.



後來因為聽到樓上有咚咚的聲響，她與朋友循著聲音往上走，竟驚見一個泰迪熊玩偶被繩子繞脖，懸掛在走廊的天花板上。

Hearing banging sounds from upstairs, she and her friend headed up only to discover a teddy bear hanging from the ceiling in one of the hallways.

她的貼文立即得到外國網友熱烈的迴響，許多人也大大讚賞她的勇氣。

Her post immediately attracted the attention of the foreign community in Taiwan who praised her for her bravery in setting foot in the building.

也有人表示自己對那個地方有興趣，希望之後可以自行前往，並詢問了此場所的確切地點和結束營運的原因。

Others also expressed interest in visiting themselves someday and many more questioned the exact location and reason behind the abandonment.

其實，這棟建築是在今年四月初因為不堪疫情的打擊，在遊客不足的情況下熄燈。

In fact, the building was only closed in April as it was hit hard by the diminishing number of tourists as a result of the pandemic.

當時，城堡餐廳可是非常受歡迎的地方，除了希臘式風格的建築設計外，它裡面更供應各式不同料理，而地下室也有健身房、三溫暖、室內水療泳池和游泳池。

The Castle Restaurant was a huge attraction in the past, with its Greek-style architecture and its many features, including an array of different types of cuisines, a gym, a sauna, a spa, and a swimming pool located in the basement.

遺憾的是在今天的大環境下，淪為廢墟的它，只能供未來探險家看到台灣過去時代的眼淚。

Sadly, it is left to ruin in today’s climate and will stand as a window into the past for adventurous explorers in the future.