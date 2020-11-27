Ruling, opposition parties clash at Legislative Yuan over ractopamine issue

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) was ushered into the Legislative Yuan (Parliament) on Friday morning by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) members so he could address the issue of the import of ractopamine pork.

Following the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) 12th boycott of the legislature, the DPP legislators decided to force their way in, which resulted in the two parties bickering at the front door over who did not wear a face mask and was not respecting social distancing.

Early this morning, KMT legislators donned black T-shirts which to express their disagreement at importing ractopamine pork while DPP legislators ate breakfast and called for members to guard their “battle stations.”

Later, DPP members rushed in to the meeting area to secure the stage while both parties tried their best to stop the other from mounting the platform.

Su later secured the stage and prepared to proceed with his report while KMT legislators occupied another platform for questioning.