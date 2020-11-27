Vanness Wu, Cindy Yen record song in memory of Godfrey Gao

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As part of the tribute to Godfrey Gao (高以翔) on the first anniversary of his passing, the music video of “Through it all” was launched on YouTube on Friday.

The song was co-produced by Lan Jun-tian (藍鈞天), Vanness Wu (吳建豪), Ken Hsu (許晉豪) and Cindy Yen (袁詠琳) in memory of the popular actor. The song is available on all online music platforms.

According to local media, Gao’s parents and his two brothers also appear in the tribute video.

The song’s black-and-white feature image shows Gao standing at the airport with his back facing the camera, symbolizing that the Taiwanese-Canadian model was just traveling far away.

Among other highlights, the boarding gate number “35” is red, which is a kind reminder of Gao’s age when he passed away in 2019.

The opening monologue by Gao’s second brother read: “I just wanna go back in time, and cherish my little bro…forever.”

As a Christian, Taiwanese actor-singer Vanness Wu questioned God by singing, “ I’ve lost two good brothers. How cruel the world is, in one month, I’ve lost both of you.”

“What the f* God How could this happen. Why’d you take both of them,” Wu sang.

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China on Nov. 27, 2019.