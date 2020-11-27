Taiwan reports 14 imported COVID-19 cases, highest surge since July

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 14 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 639.

Of the 14 new COVID-19 cases, 13 are from Indonesia between ages 20 to 40, while the other is a Taiwanese in his 30s who recently returned from the U.S.

Among the 13 Indonesian women, all entered Taiwan on Nov. 12 with the exception of case 627 who arrived on Nov. 11.

Case 632 was the sole case who reported on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23 to have experienced symptoms, including having a sore throat, a runny nose and a stuffy nose.

The other 12 were asymptomatic.

As others on the same flight as the 13 new cases have finished their quarantine period with no reported infections, no possible contacts list has been announced.

The sole Taiwanese case reported today is a man in his thirties who traveled to the U.S. for work in September 2019 and recently returned to Taiwan on Nov. 20 to visit family.

He did not display any symptoms on arrival but began experiencing fatigue and a dry and sore throat during his quarantine period.

He reported his symptoms to health authorities 4 days after on Nov. 25, and was subsequently tested.

His infection was confirmed today.

The CECC have tracked down 23 possible contacts so far, and all are under quarantine or self-health management.

As of press time, 639 cases have been confirmed so far, including 547 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 555 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.