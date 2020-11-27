Committee rolls out two possible health insurance hikes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — National Health Insurance Committee (衛福部健保會) rolled out two possible National Health Insurance (NHI) hikes on Friday: one from 4.69 percent to 4.97 percent or 5.47 percent to 5.52 percent.

The financial loss of Taiwan’s health insurance is estimated to exceed NT$77.1 billion (US$2.7 billion) by the end of next year, meaning that the hike of health insurance premiums has become inevitable.

Teng Hsi-hua (滕西華), a spokeswoman for the group that is monitoring the NHI program said that more people in the committee supported the 4.97 percent rate because they felt it was less burdensome.

However, she said that 5.17 percent to 5.24 percent is still the most appropriate rate because 4.97 percent will keep the NHI reserve fund lower than one month.

“Next, next year, we will face the same problem again,” she said.

Teng added that the higher rate increase (between 5.17%-5.24%) would ensure that next, next year, health insurance would be able to maintain a two-month reserve fund and possibly even make it to 2023.

The NHI committee has sent both versions of rates to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW). After the MOHW reviews the adjusted rate, the Executive Yuan will have to approve the adjustment, according to Article 24 of the National Health Insurance Act.