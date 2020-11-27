Throwing pig intestines the only way to stop ruling party: KMT

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Legislators from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) threw pig intestines at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Premier Su Tseng-chang at the Legislative Yuan on Friday in an attempt to delay a report on the ractopamine pork issue.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee Director General Alicia Wang (王育敏) remarked that the extreme act was the only way to stop the ruling DPP which is allegedly ignoring the people’s voices.

According to Wang, recent polls show that nearly 70 percent of Taiwan citizens object to the import of U.S. pork. This represents the majority of Taiwanese people, she said, noting that the people who voted for President Tsai Ing-wen have expected her to safeguard public health.

Wang claimed that President Tsai has ignored the people’s protest against importing U.S. pork, as well as KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s invitation for a debate on the issue and the Cabinet’s request for her to give a report.

She remarked that citizens cannot condone the ruling party’s “abuse of power.” That is the reason why the opposition party took such drastic measures to protest, she added.