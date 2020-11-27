離台北最近的野溪溫泉在這　青春之泉「牛奶湯」超療癒 | Embark in #Instaworthy journey this weekend

【看CP學英文】假日到來，想出去玩又不想一路向南跑？在氣溫直直驟降的時節，就是泡溫泉的最佳時間，而台北的陽明山不僅富有免費的野溪溫泉，還有超清幽的山林步道，讓你在忙碌的禮拜結束後洗洗森林浴，把心情洗乾淨，同時也泡在「牛奶湯」裡，洗淨身子，好好迎冬。

Do you want to take a short trip without traveling too far this weekend? Despite the dropping temperatures, here are some relaxing places you can visit in northern Taiwan for your next #Instaworthy story.

冷水坑步道 ｜Lengshuikeng Trail

芒花季正是走訪陽明山最棒的季節，此時到陽明山非常適合到美如童話的冷水坑步道散步。每年11月步道兩側滿是銀白色的芒草，彷彿走入童話世界，絕對能幫助你放鬆身心、遠離塵囂。冷水坑步道輕鬆好走，沒有開車也能到達，是全家大小出遊的首選。

The best time to visit the Yangmingshan National Park is during the Silver Grass Season, which is also the perfect season to talk a stroll along the Lengshuikeng Trail.

Every November, you’ll find yourself engulfed by creamy silver grasses on the Lengshuiken Trail as if you’ve just entered a fairy-tale world.

If you’re burdened with stress at work or school, this is the right place that will definitely loosen you up. Moreover, Lengshuikeng Trail is child-friendly and highly accessible.

地址｜How to get there ：台北市士林區菁山路101巷170號｜No. 170, Ln. 110, Jingshan Rd., Shilin Dist., Taipei City

小隱潭瀑布 ｜ Xiaoyin Pond Waterfall

第二個網美藏私景點就是陽明山上的小隱潭瀑布，從名字就可以看出它有多麼的神秘了吧！小隱潭瀑布交通十分方便，位在馬路附近，公車站牌下車步行數十分鐘便能輕鬆抵達。潭水的顏色非常不科學，富含硫磺泉的水質時而以乳白色的面貌向大家打招呼，時而以夢幻的Tiffany藍粉墨登場。如此與眾不同的瀑布，難怪這麼低調仍是魅力無法擋！

The second hidden spot is Xiaoyin Pond Waterfall located in Yangmingshan National Park. Unlike its name which implies “covert” in Chinese, Xiaoyin Pond Waterfall is a few minutes away from the nearby bus stop.

The color of Xiaoyin Pond is surprisingly unscientific; the sulfur-rich water sometimes greets tourists with a milky-white appearance, while other times it comes on the scene with the fascinating Tiffany blue.

With such a unique and diversified appearance, no wonder the charm of Xiaoyin Pond Waterfall is irresistible.

地址｜How to get there ：台北市北投區 128&129號公車可抵達｜Beitou Dist., Taipei City (Bus 128,129)

下七股野溪溫泉 ｜Xia Qi Gu Hot Spring

想知道陽明山唯一合法的野溪溫泉是什麼嗎？那就是俗稱「牛奶湯」的下七股野溪溫泉！這一區的地質活躍，盛產硫磺，味道特殊且強烈，功能更是多元，可排毒及養顏美容，因此也被稱為「肌膚之湯」。一邊泡在牛奶色的溫泉中，一邊欣賞雲霧繚繞和裊裊升起的熱煙，這麼享受的秘境怎麼能錯過呢？

Commonly known as the “milky hot spring”, Xia Qi Gu Hot Spring is the only legal wild spring in Yangmingshan National Park.

This area is geologically active and abounds with sulfur, which exudes a tangy and distinctive smell.

This hot spring is specifically reputed to have a number of therapeutic benefits. Nothing can live up to a chilling afternoon by enjoying the hot spring and picturesque surroundings.

地址｜How to get there ：台北市士林區 皇家客運1717號可抵達｜Shilin Dist., Taipei City (Bus 1717)