老外看台灣／老外千元鈔票照片藏這驚喜　台灣網友驚：從來沒發現！｜Secret flower revealed in Taiwan bill shocks locals

【看學英文】台灣鈔票有別於美國，色彩鮮明，除了有國父孫中山等重要人物在上，也有其他代表台灣這塊寶島的特色圖案。

Taiwan bills, unlike that of the U.S., is multi-colored and not only depicts prominent figures such as Taiwan’s founding father, but also elements that represent the island.

近期，一位外國人在爬玉山時驚見千元鈔票上隱藏了小驚喜，馬上將其捕捉下來貼在美版PTT論壇Reddit上。

Recently, during a hike on Yushan (Jade Mountain), a foreigner discovered a little detail on a NT$1,000 note that most failed to see and posted it on Reddit.

照片中，外國網友將一朵紫色小花放在千元鈔票旁，並在下面寫道：「在玉山前鋒步道看到了『玉山薊』」。

In the photo, the foreigner showed a tiny purple flower placed beside the bill and captioned it: “Found this flower (cirsium kawakamii, 玉山薊) on hike to Yushan front peak trail!”

然而，其他網友看到照片後非常疑惑，問道：「為什麼你像是遇到脫衣舞孃似地對著這朵小花撒錢？」

However, many in the comment section were confused at what they were supposed to notice, as one social media user asked, “Why are you treating it (the flower) like a stripper?”

其實，這位網友只是想指出，千元鈔票背面左下方像小雪花片的圖案其實就是他在玉山上發現的玉山薊。

In fact, the foreigner was trying to show that on the bottom left-hand corner of the NT$1,000 dollar bill, a small snow-flake like design can be seen, which is in fact, the cirsium kawakamii.

這種花可以在全島海拔 2,600~3,800 公尺的高山上找到。

The flower, also known as a thistle, can be found throughout the island at altitudes of 2,600 to 3,800 meters above sea level.